BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,417 shares of company stock worth $172,187. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

