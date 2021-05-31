BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $93.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

