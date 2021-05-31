BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.26 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after acquiring an additional 665,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.