BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

