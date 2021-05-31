BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo stock opened at $215.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

