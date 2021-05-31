BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,121 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $413.83 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.19 and its 200-day moving average is $363.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

