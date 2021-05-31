BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 38,064 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

