BNP Paribas Upgrades DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Neutral

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

