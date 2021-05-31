Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,744,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.53% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $945,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

