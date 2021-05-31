Boston Partners Purchases 36,488 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 83.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 75,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,364,553 shares of company stock valued at $23,562,754 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

