Boston Partners Sells 1,142 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Insperity were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,257. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

