Boston Partners Sells 123,993 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123,993 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EQT were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in EQT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in EQT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

