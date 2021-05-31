Boston Partners Sells 47,412 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,412 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

