Boston Partners Trims Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,507 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

