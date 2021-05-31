Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 83,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,121,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,812,000 after buying an additional 270,090 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.72 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.