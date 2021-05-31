British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

British Land stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

