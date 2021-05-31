Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 46.7% in May

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 29th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.89. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.23.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

