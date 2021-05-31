Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. CEVA reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $44.87. 165,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CEVA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

