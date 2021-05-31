Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,040,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. 62,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,262. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

