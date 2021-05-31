Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post $69.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.18 million and the highest is $70.30 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.