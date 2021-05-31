Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($1.45). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,522. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,453. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

