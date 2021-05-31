Brokerages Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELOX. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

ELOX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,640. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.46.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

