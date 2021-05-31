Brokerages Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELOX. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

ELOX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,640. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.46.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.