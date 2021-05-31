Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $200.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.73 million and the lowest is $197.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $837.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,357 shares of company stock worth $2,362,459. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

