Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

SANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.