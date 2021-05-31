Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,792 shares of company stock worth $968,957 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after buying an additional 897,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

