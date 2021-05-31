Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price at $186.40

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $138.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

