Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $69.38

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.