Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $82.33

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.