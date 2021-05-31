Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $82.33

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PBH opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.01.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.