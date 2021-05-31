Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Target Price at C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,880.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

WPM traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$25.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.