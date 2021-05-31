Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.15

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$61.15 and last traded at C$60.96, with a volume of 25907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.79.

BAM.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

