Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.90.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.15 and its 200 day moving average is $276.01. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

