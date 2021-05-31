C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE AI opened at $61.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. C3.ai has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
