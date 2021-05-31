Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.60.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $126.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,336. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.