Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

CSTE stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $568.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.92. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

