Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 60.4% in May

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the April 29th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 278,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

