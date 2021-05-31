Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,867. The company has a market capitalization of $961.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

