Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.Caleres also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.550 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $25.08. 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,880. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $961.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.