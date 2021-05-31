Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,314 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

