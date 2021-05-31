Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 479 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,717,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,358.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,489.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,602.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $830.95 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

