Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,585,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 746,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 268,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 83.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

