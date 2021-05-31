Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,531 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF opened at $20.15 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

