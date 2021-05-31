Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 28,625 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 309,124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

