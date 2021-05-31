Camden Capital LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.92. 2,368,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.89 and a 200-day moving average of $359.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.