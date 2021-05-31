Camden Capital LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $472.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,641. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.91 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.