Camden Capital LLC Has $796,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,449,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $81.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

