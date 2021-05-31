Camden Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

