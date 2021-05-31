Camden Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,839,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,459,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,565. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $97.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

