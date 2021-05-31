Camden Capital LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.24. 10,294,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,558,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.