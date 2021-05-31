Canaan (CAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaan has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Get Canaan alerts:

CAN opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.