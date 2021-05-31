Canaccord Genuity Raises Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$4.25

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE VHI traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,005. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$130.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vitalhub will post 0.0506154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

